American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) investors are sitting on a loss of 14% if they invested three years ago

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 52% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. Truth be told the share price declined 14% in three years and that return, Dear Reader, falls short of what you could have got from passive investing with an index fund.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

American Superconductor wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, American Superconductor grew revenue at 15% per year. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. Shareholders have endured a share price decline of 4% per year. So the market has definitely lost some love for the stock. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future is more important - and the future looks brighter (based on revenue, anyway).

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

American Superconductor provided a TSR of 6.8% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 1.2% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that American Superconductor is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

