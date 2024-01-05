Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,733.00
    +3.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,744.00
    +29.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,448.50
    +3.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,976.40
    +2.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.60
    +0.41 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    2,052.20
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0943
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9910
    +0.0840 (+2.15%)
     

  • Vix

    14.13
    +0.09 (+0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2682
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9440
    +0.3910 (+0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,470.28
    +342.94 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,723.07
    +40.74 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,557.91
    +269.62 (+0.81%)
     

American Tower Sells India Business in $2.5 Billion Deal

Edwin Chan

(Bloomberg) -- American Tower Corp. has agreed to sell its operations in India to an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, in a deal worth about $2.5 billion to the US networking company.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The deal is expected to close in 2024’s second half, American Tower said in a statement. The US company struck a deal to sell the business to an infrastructure investment trust backed by an affiliate of Brookfield’s, it said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement