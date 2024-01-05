American Tower Sells India Business in $2.5 Billion Deal

(Bloomberg) -- American Tower Corp. has agreed to sell its operations in India to an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, in a deal worth about $2.5 billion to the US networking company.

The deal is expected to close in 2024’s second half, American Tower said in a statement. The US company struck a deal to sell the business to an infrastructure investment trust backed by an affiliate of Brookfield’s, it said.

