American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.03

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.03 per share on the 12th of January. This means the annual payment will be 1.1% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

American Vanguard's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, American Vanguard was paying out a fairly large proportion of earnings, and it wasn't generating positive free cash flows either. We think that this practice can make the dividend quite risky in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 106.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 35%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.14 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.12. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 1.5% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. American Vanguard's earnings per share has shrunk at 29% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We don't think American Vanguard is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for American Vanguard (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

