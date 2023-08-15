American Woodmark (AMWD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Woodmark (AMWD) closed at $75.98, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cabinet maker had gained 0.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Woodmark as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect American Woodmark to post earnings of $2.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $489.4 million, down 9.85% from the year-ago period.

AMWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.63 per share and revenue of $1.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.99% and -10.66%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Woodmark should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.45% higher. American Woodmark currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, American Woodmark is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.35, so we one might conclude that American Woodmark is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that AMWD has a PEG ratio of 0.87 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Furniture industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

