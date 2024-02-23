American Woodmark (AMWD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, American Woodmark (AMWD) reached $95.17, with a +0.42% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the cabinet maker had gained 3.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.01%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of American Woodmark in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 29, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.13, showcasing a 22.6% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $366.9 million, showing a 23.68% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.47 per share and a revenue of $1.79 billion, indicating changes of +11.15% and -13.31%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for American Woodmark. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, American Woodmark boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, American Woodmark is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.12, so one might conclude that American Woodmark is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that AMWD currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Furniture industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.1 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

