AmeriServ Financial's (NASDAQ:ASRV) Dividend Will Be $0.03

The board of AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 21st of August, with investors receiving $0.03 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

AmeriServ Financial's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, AmeriServ Financial has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on AmeriServ Financial's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 31%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 13.5% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

AmeriServ Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.04 total annually to $0.12. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that AmeriServ Financial has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for AmeriServ Financial's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

AmeriServ Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think AmeriServ Financial might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for AmeriServ Financial that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

