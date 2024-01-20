Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.27

Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.27 per share on the 15th of February. The dividend yield will be 5.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

See our latest analysis for Ames National

Ames National's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Ames National has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 74%, which means that Ames National would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 2.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could reach 80%, which is definitely on the higher side.

Ames National Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.64, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.4% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. In the last five years, Ames National's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 2.6% per annum. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Ames National's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Ames National has been making. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in Ames National in our latest insider ownership analysis. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.