AmEx downgraded, Keurig Dr Pepper upgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:

Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) to Overweight from Equal Weight with an unchanged price target of $36. After the stock's "pronounced" underperformance, the firm views the valuation as "too low" and sees an "opportune entry point." [Read more]



BofA upgraded Aptiv (APTV) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $140, up from $130. The firm is taking a more constructive view on auto suppliers given improving industry dynamics and notes that is supplier estimates are 5%-10% above consensus on average over the time frame of 2023 to 2025. [Read more] BofA also upgraded BorgWarner (BWA) [Read more] and Magna (MGA) [Read more]



BofA upgraded Sweetgreen (SG) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $17, up from $9. The firm, which sees multiple traffic drivers for Sweetgreen, cites increasing foot traffic and the prospects that same-store sales growth with see sustained momentum for its higher estimates and rating. [Read more]



UBS upgraded Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of $8, up from $7. The firm says its prior Sell-thesis on disappointment from generic Humira and the management transition has played out. [Read more]

