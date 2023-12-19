Amgen upgraded, PepsiCo downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:



Scotiabank upgraded Illumina (ILMN) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $185, down from $205, after the company announced plans to divest Grail.

Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun (RUN) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $31, up from $15. Since renewable projects rely on project finance, the firm's solar coverage in that area is "highly sensitive to changes in rates and credit spreads," notes the firm. Piper also upgraded Sunnova Energy (NOVA) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $26, up from $13.

BMO Capital upgraded AIG (AIG) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $83, up from $72. AIG trades at an "inexpensive" price-to-book value ex-AOCI basis and the firm expects the market will "see through" potentially downwards EPS revisions in 2024 from the de-consolidation of Life Insurance, the firm tells investors.

Wells Fargo upgraded Rockwell Automation (ROK) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $357, up from $280. The firm says the core of its upgrade is that a combination of improving orders and a strengthening PMI will drive outperformance in Rockwell Automation's shares vs. EEMI on relative valuation expansion.

BMO Capital upgraded Amgen (AMGN) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $326, up from $286. The firm says Amgen's "budding" oral and injectable metabolic pipeline gives investors the opportunity to play in the obesity metabolic space without the same premium as peers like Eli Lilly (LLY) and argues that the closure of its Horizon deal takes a "meaningful step" towards replacing revenues lost to base business erosion.

Top 5 Downgrades:



JPMorgan downgraded PepsiCo (PEP) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $176, down from $185. While the firm doesn't see" anything fundamentally wrong" with Pepsi and has confidence that the company is well positioned to deliver on its 2024 outlook, JPMorgan sees the magnitude of upward estimate revisions as narrowing and sees better opportunity within Beverages.

Piper Sandler downgraded SolarEdge (SEDG) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $105, down from $110. The firm, which anticipates "a 20-ish% decline" in U.S. residential solar installs in 2024 given weakness in California, cites a "fair valuation" following earnings reset. Piper also downgraded Plug Power (PLUG) to Underweight from Neutral with a price target of $2.30, down from $6.50, and Array Technologies (ARRY) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $22, down from $26.

Stifel downgraded Gildan Activewear (GIL) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $34, down from $37. Several shareholders have announced publicly their disagreement with the company's decision to terminate CEO Glenn Chamandy, but Gildan's appointment of Chris Shackelton, who is in favor of the changes made by the board of directors, to its board suggests that the board is unlikely to reinstate Chamandy.

CIBC downgraded Magna (MGA) to Neutral from Outperformer with a price target of $63, down from $70. The auto industry had a significant amount of adversity to overcome throughout 2023, says the firm, which continues to see some uncertainty in the industry with regards to EV adoption and the associated investments as well as the macro backdrop in 2024.