Amicus Therapeutics Inc Chief Accounting Officer Sells Company Shares

Chief Accounting Officer Samantha Prout of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) has sold 32,104 shares of the company on January 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 76,672 shares sold and no shares purchased during this period.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. The company's development pipeline includes treatments for a range of human genetic diseases, with a focus on delivering new benefits to the rare disease community.

The insider transaction history for Amicus Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 50 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Amicus Therapeutics Inc's shares were trading at $14 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $3.867 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $13.57.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

