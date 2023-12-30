Amicus Therapeutics Inc's Chief Development Officer Sells Shares

On December 28, 2023, Jeff Castelli, Chief Development Officer of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD), sold 17,421 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $14.52 each, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $252,872.92.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. The company's development pipeline includes treatments for a range of human genetic diseases, with a focus on delivering new benefits to the rare disease community.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 36,575 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 49 insider sells for the company.

On the valuation front, Amicus Therapeutics Inc's shares were trading at $14.52 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.161 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.08, indicating that it is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

