Amicus Therapeutics Inc's Chief Development Officer Sells Shares

On December 20, 2023, Jeff Castelli, Chief Development Officer of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD), sold 19,154 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction was part of the insider's trading activities over the past year, during which the insider sold a total of 19,154 shares and made no purchases.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product includes therapies for the treatment of Fabry and Pompe disease, as well as programs for other rare and orphan diseases.

The insider transaction history for Amicus Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 46 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc were trading at $13.24, giving the company a market cap of $3.767 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.99, indicating that Amicus Therapeutics Inc is fairly valued based on its GF Value of $13.37.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

