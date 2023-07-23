Amicus Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:FOLD) investors will be pleased with their favorable 33% return over the last year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) share price is up 33% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 13% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 6.2% lower than it was three years ago.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Amicus Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Amicus Therapeutics grew its revenue by 6.0% last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 33%. While not a huge gain tht seems pretty reasonable. It could be worth keeping an eye on this one, especially if growth accelerates.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Amicus Therapeutics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 33% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 1.6% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

