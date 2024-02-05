Amphenol Corp Insider Sells Company Shares

Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH), a leading provider of high-technology interconnect, antenna and sensor solutions, has reported an insider transaction involving President, CS Division, William Doherty. According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider sold 170,000 shares of the company on February 2, 2024.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 220,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where Amphenol Corp has seen 1 insider buy and 10 insider sells.

On the day of the sale, Amphenol Corp's shares were trading at $103.5, valuing the company at a market cap of $61.554 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 33.08, which is above both the industry median of 21.24 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price also reflects its valuation in relation to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value). With a share price of $103.5 and a GF Value of $86.63, Amphenol Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.19, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to this metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sell by the insider at Amphenol Corp may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of this insider activity.

