AmpliTech Group to Report First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results on May 16, 2022 Before Market Opening

Amplitech Group Inc.
Hauppauge, NY, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, today announced that it will report its first quarter of fiscal 2022 results on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Company Contact:
Shan Sawant, Director of Communications
AmpliTech Group, Inc.
shan@AmpliTech.com
646-546-7128


