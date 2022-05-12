AmpliTech Group to Report First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results on May 16, 2022 Before Market Opening

Motley Fool

The past week has not been a fun time to own growth stocks. This is the second straight day of gains for Roblox, a stock that just reported a $100 million sales miss in its fiscal first quarter, and a bigger loss than Wall Street had predicted to boot. In a tic-tac-toe of ratings moves, investment banks Benchmark, Deutsche Bank, and Needham all cut their price targets on the stock this morning, and while Benchmark now sees it as worth less than the $27 and change it currently costs, two others see the potential for big price gains at Roblox.