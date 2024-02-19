Ampol Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: AU$2.30 (vs AU$3.05 in FY 2022)

Ampol (ASX:ALD) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$37.7b (down 1.9% from FY 2022).

Net income: AU$549.1m (down 25% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 1.5% (down from 1.9% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: AU$2.30 (down from AU$3.05 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Ampol Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 3 years, in line with the revenue forecast for the Oil and Gas industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Oil and Gas industry.

The company's shares are up 3.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Ampol that you need to take into consideration.

