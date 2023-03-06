U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

Amy Somerville Ushered in as CEO of SUCCESS Enterprises To Transform the Personal and Professional Development Industry

·4 min read
Somerville brings extensive leadership experience, media prowess and proven track record of changing lives

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), (or the “Company”), the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced that Amy Somerville has been named CEO of SUCCESS Enterprises.

Somerville will focus on reimagining services to deliver the ultimate personal and professional development experience, championing the next generation of success-minded go-getters who are seeking mentorship, development and growth in their lives.

“SUCCESS Enterprises is committed to delivering inspirational and vital resources that empower people to unlock their full potential and realize a better life,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “I’m thrilled that Amy is joining us as CEO of SUCCESS. She brings exceptional experience and energy to revitalize the personal development industry and elevate the SUCCESS brand. She is set on creating a collaborative community with immersive experiences for those who want to grow in all aspects of their lives.”

Somerville said, “SUCCESS is a brand that has inspired, motivated, and educated leaders, entrepreneurs, and achievers for more than 126 years. The company has played an instrumental role in my own personal and professional development and has had a profound impact on my life. I look forward to giving back to this iconic brand by creating new services and innovating on the traditional modes of personal development to achieve success.”

Somerville is a mission-driven leader with demonstrated success in developing highly effective teams, delivering dynamic learning strategies and building engaged communities. Prior to joining SUCCESS, Somerville was vice president of professional development and industry engagement at Buffini & Company and the founder of Moment of Clarity, LLC. In her previous role as an executive with RE/MAX, she led professional development, technology engagement, multimedia production and education.

Visit the new SUCCESS Community to connect with Amy and other entrepreneurs and leaders.

About SUCCESS Enterprises
SUCCESS® Enterprises, a multi-platform media company, is the leader in personal and professional development, offering content, resources and training to inspire, motivate and educate. Its flagship property, SUCCESS magazine, was founded in 1897 by achievement philosopher Orison Swett Marden. In addition to the printed magazine, companion media properties within SUCCESS Enterprises include SUCCESS.com, SUCCESS Coaching, podcasts, newsletters, digital training courses, Achievers All-Access, an online platform that further expands resources and training for its members, and affiliate brands such as SUCCESS Space. SUCCESS Enterprises is owned by eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI). For more information visit www.success.com.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.
eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 87,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

CONTACTS

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.
mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia
Managing Partner, Hayflower Partners
investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1602e88d-e10c-43ec-93a1-d5e0c4709e21


