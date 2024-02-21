Revenue : ADI reported a revenue of $2.5 billion, a decrease of 23% year-over-year.

Gross Margin : Gross margin fell to 58.7%, a decrease of 670 basis points from the previous year.

Operating Income : Operating income was $586 million, down 48% compared to the same quarter last year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) : Diluted EPS declined to $0.93, a 51% decrease year-over-year.

Free Cash Flow : Trailing twelve-month free cash flow stood at $3.2 billion, representing 28% of revenue.

Dividends and Repurchases : Over $600 million returned to shareholders through dividends and repurchases in Q1.

Leadership: Richard C. Puccio appointed as EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) Navigates Challenging Economic Landscape in Q1 2024

On February 21, 2024, Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) released its 8-K filing, detailing financial results for the 14-week fiscal first quarter of 2024, which ended on February 3, 2024. The company, a leader in analog, mixed signal, and digital signal processing chipmaking, faced a challenging macroeconomic environment but managed to deliver revenue and profitability above the midpoint of their outlook.

ADI's CEO and Chair, Vincent Roche, acknowledged the difficult conditions but expressed confidence in the company's positioning for future upswings, citing investments in product development, customer engagement, and manufacturing. The company's focus on the Intelligent Edge era and a 'customer first' approach to innovation are seen as key drivers for long-term shareholder value.

Financial Performance Overview

ADI's revenue of more than $2.5 billion, while representing a significant 23% decrease from the previous year's $3.25 billion, was bolstered by continued growth in the Automotive sector. The gross margin percentage decreased to 58.7%, a 670 basis point drop, reflecting the cost pressures faced by the industry. Operating income saw a 48% decline to $586 million, and diluted EPS fell by 51% to $0.93. Despite these challenges, ADI's trailing twelve-month operating cash flow remained robust at $4.6 billion, with free cash flow at $3.2 billion.

Story continues

The company's commitment to returning value to shareholders remained steadfast, with over $600 million returned through dividends and repurchases in the first quarter. Additionally, ADI raised its quarterly dividend by 7%, marking the twentieth consecutive year of dividend increases.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

ADI's balance sheet reflects a cash and cash equivalents balance of $1.3 billion as of February 3, 2024. The company's accounts receivable stood at $1.2 billion, with inventories at $1.55 billion. Total assets were reported at $48.4 billion, with shareholders' equity accounting for $35.5 billion of that total.

From a cash flow perspective, ADI generated $1.14 billion in net cash from operating activities during the quarter. Capital expenditures amounted to $223 million, resulting in free cash flow of $916 million for the quarter, which represents 36% of revenue.

Forward-Looking Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, ADI forecasts revenue of $2.10 billion, with an expected reported operating margin of approximately 15.1% and an adjusted operating margin of approximately 37.0%. The projected reported EPS is $0.46, with an adjusted EPS of $1.26.

ADI's financial performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 demonstrates resilience in the face of economic headwinds. The company's strategic investments and commitment to innovation, coupled with a strong balance sheet and cash flow generation, position it to navigate the current environment and capitalize on future growth opportunities.

For more detailed information and analysis, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Analog Devices Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

