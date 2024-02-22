Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 21, 2024

Operator: Good morning and welcome to the Analog Devices’ First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call, which is being audio webcast via telephone and over the web. I'd like to now introduce your host for today's call Mr. Michael Lucarelli, Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A. Sir, the floor is yours.

Michael Lucarelli : Thank you, Josh. And good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining our first quarter fiscal 2024 conference call. With me on the call today, are ADI’s CEO and Chair, Vincent Roche and ADI’s CFO, Richard Puccio. For anyone who missed the release, you can find it in relating financial schedules and investor.analog.com. Onto the disclosures, information we're about to discuss includes forward-looking statements which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties as further described in our earnings release, our periodic reports and other materials follow the SEC. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking information, as these statements reflect our expectations only as a date of this call.

We undertake no obligation to update the statements except as required by law. Revenue, adjusted gross margin, operating and non-operating expenses, operating margin, tax rate, EPS and free cash flow in our comment today will be on non-GAAP basis, which excludes special items. When comparing our results to historic performance. Special items are also excluded from prior periods. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about our non-GAAP measures are included in today's earnings release. As a reminder, the first quarter of 2024 was a 14-week quarter. And with that, I'll turn it over to ADI's CEO and Chair, Vincent Roche, Vince?

Vincent Roche : Thank you very much, Mike, and good morning to you all. But before I begin, I'd like to welcome ADI’s new CFO Richard Puccio to the call, which is only a few weeks in, but we're very excited to have him on board. He brings tremendous financial experience and capability from complex technology sectors, which I think will be very valuable, as we continue to extend our leadership in the Intelligent Edge era. I'd also like to recognize Jim Mollica for serving as Interim CFO and thank Jim for his continued partnership and contributions to our success. Now on to the results for the first quarter. ADI delivered revenue of more than $2.5 billion, operating margins of 42% and earnings per share of $1.73, all above the midpoint of our outlook.

As we previously discussed, the inventory rationalization that our customers that began during the middle of 2023 is expected to continue through our second quarter. Encouragingly, first quarter bookings improved sequentially, growing our confidence that inventory related headwinds will largely subside this quarter. That said, the macro situation remains challenging, and the shape and timing of a second half recovery will be governed by underlying demand. Importantly, the strength of our balance sheet, operational agility, and prudent capital management are serving as well during this downturn. We've invested heavily in R&D, customer engagement, activity and manufacturing resiliency, fueling our future growth, even as we maintain the industry leading profitability that supports our practice of robust capital returns.

To that end, I'm pleased to highlight that we announced the 7% dividend increase yesterday, making 2024 the 20th consecutive year of higher dividends for shareholders. Now, digging a little deeper into our investment philosophy, we continue to focus on anticipating our customers’ future needs. And what's becoming a software-defined AI-driven world leveraging pervasive sensing, Edge computing and ubiquitous connectivity. The technological complexity facing our customers is compounded by their need to deliver solutions that are both secure and extremely power efficient. So let me share a little more now about how we are strategically allocating our capital to deliver more solutions value to our customers, and further support their confidence in the long-term supply assurance?

Since our acquisition of Maxim, we've increased our engineering population by around 10% complementing our world class Analog talent, with increasing levels of digital software, AI, and systems expertise. This breadth of engineering gives ADI the capabilities to tackle more of our customers' challenges, and grow our sell-in across markets. In addition, as our engineers increasingly work shoulder to shoulder with our customers to co-architect their solutions, we further deepen our understanding of their technological and market complexities. This strengthens our ability to deliver increasingly stronger innovation from components to physical Edge systems. And I'd like to share now a few examples of what I mean. For example, in the industrial sector, digital transformation is driving investment in Edge-based connectivity and control platforms that enable secure power efficient monitoring and control of automation systems.

Last month, Honeywell announced it will use ADI's Deterministic Ethernet and software-configurable IO solutions across their factory automation and building management offerings. Our portfolio enables customers to securely deliver end-to-end signal integrity between the Edge and the cloud in a power efficient and highly flexible platform configuration. This system approach enables us to capture three times more value, and we expect additional design wins due to high customer interest globally. In the automotive sector, we've aligned our business to the second are trends of electrification, advanced safety systems, and immersive digital in-cabin experience. For example, our Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link or GMSL Solution continues to gain broader adoption, as customers seek to extend high performance data and video capabilities across their fleets.

We’ve recently increased our share at a top three global auto manufacturer extending our position across all their brands and quintupling our GMSL opportunity at that customer. In datacenters, AI and machine learning computing systems require orders of magnitude more processing and thus energy, compared to traditional workloads. Our portfolio of high-performance power and protection solutions, specifically designed for vertical power delivery is helping customers re-architect their datacenter systems to improve power delivery and system performance. Last quarter, we secured a significant design win from a large hyperscale customer for our multiphase vertical power solution that reduces power losses by 35% when compared to conventional ones.

In Healthcare, this market continues to digitalize to enable more predictive and preventative treatment regimens. ADI has been on the forefront of this transition, and I'm pleased to let you know that we've recently received FDA clearance for a non-invasive remote monitoring platform, that enables home-based management of chronic diseases such as congestive heart failure. This solution leverages our deep domain expertise, leading-edge capabilities across signal processing and sensor modalities, and unique algorithms that enable medical providers to act early, precisely and effectively. As a platform, this also allows us in the future to use our data-driven AI algorithms to make this even more personalized. This advance unlocks a new growth vector for ADI, adding more than $5 billion of new sell-in.

Switching now to the evolution of our supply chain, I'd like to share some of our progress in manufacturing resilience, which is a growing priority for our customers. Over the last two years, we've invested record levels of CapEx to expand our capacity and to enhance resiliency. Now with line of sight to achieving our goal of doubling front and back-end internal capacity in 2025 and will begin to significantly reduce our capital spend. Notably, approximately 10% of our investments have been focused on implementing more efficient systems that will deliver sustainability benefits, including greatly reducing input resources and emissions, which, overtime, will also lower our operating costs. These investments enable a more flexible hybrid manufacturing model and will increase our swing capacity to around 70% of revenue in the coming years.

This unique ability helps to capture the upside in strong demand backdrops and better protect our gross margins during more challenging times. Complementing these organic investments, we also extended our foundry partnership with TSMC to secure additional 300-millimeter fine-pitch technology capacity at their Japan subsidiary. Our investments, combined with the support of our foundry partners will enable us to manufacture our products in multiple geographic locations, enhancing our resiliency and giving our customers greater optionality and assurance over their supply chains. So in closing, as always, we're keeping one eye on the present and one eye on the future. I have confidence in the steps that we're taking to preserve our capital and navigate the near term challenges while ensuring that we make the necessary investments to increase our competitiveness and accelerate our business in the future.

And so with that, I'd like to pass the microphone over to Rich.

Richard Puccio : Thank you, Vince. And let me add my welcome to our first quarter earnings call. I'm excited to have joined ADI and look forward to helping the company navigate the near term while ensuring we are well positioned to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities ahead of us. Despite continued challenging business conditions, we achieved first quarter revenue, which was slightly above the midpoint of our outlook or down 8% sequentially and 23% year-over-year. Industrial represented 48% of revenue in the quarter, down 12% sequentially and 31% year-over-year. As expected, we experienced broad-based weakness as customers continue to work down their inventory levels. Automotive, which represented 29% of revenue, was up 2% sequentially and 9% versus the year ago period, representing 14 consecutive quarters of growth.

Notably our leading connectivity and functionally safe power solutions collectively increased double digits year-over-year. Communications, which represented 12% of revenue, declined 10% sequentially and 37% year-over-year. On a sequential basis, wireline fared relatively well driven by AI-related demand, while wireless decreased as global investments in 5G remain depressed. And lastly, consumer represented 11% of revenue, down 7% sequentially and 22% year-over-year driven by continued sluggish end demand across applications. Now on to the rest of the P&L. First quarter gross margin was 69%, down sequentially and year-over-year, driven by unfavorable mix lower revenue and lower utilization. OpEx in the quarter was $679 million, down 2% sequentially despite the extra week, driven by lower variable comp, disciplined discretionary spend and structural cost improvement.

As a result, operating margin of 42% finished near the high end of our outlook. Non-operating expenses finished at $75 million, and the tax rate for the quarter was 11.8%. All told, EPS was $1.73, slightly above the guided midpoint. Now on to the balance sheet. Cash and equivalents increased more than $340 million sequentially and ended the quarter at $1.3 billion. Our net leverage ratio remained below 1. Inventory decreased nearly $90 million sequentially, driven primarily by finished goods, while days increased to 201 due to lower revenue. Channel inventory dollars declined again in 1Q with weeks of inventory finishing slightly above our target range of seven to eight weeks. Moving on to cash flow items. Over the trailing 12 months, operating cash flow and CapEx were $4.6 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively.

We continue to expect fiscal 2024 CapEx to be approximately $700 million. As a reminder, these are gross CapEx figures, not including any of the anticipated benefits from both the U.S. and European Chips Act. Over the last 12 months, we generated $3.2 billion of free cash flow or 28% of revenue. During the same time period, we have returned more than $4.2 billion through dividends and share repurchases. And since our Maxim acquisition, we have returned nearly $12 billion or more than 130% of free cash flow to shareholders, reducing share count by 8% while also increasing our dividend per share by 33%, including our most recently announced 7% increase. As a reminder, we target 100% free cash flow return over the long term. We aim to use 40% to 60% to grow our dividend annually with the remaining free cash flow used for share count reduction.

Now moving on to guidance. Second quarter revenue is expected to be $2.1 billion, plus or minus $100 million, once again, we expect sell through to be higher than sell-in. At the midpoint, we expect all end markets to decline sequentially with the largest decline in industrial as we continue to meaningfully reduce channel inventory. Operating margin is expected to be 37%, plus or minus 100 basis points. This includes the impact of unfavorable mix and lower utilization as we further reduce balance sheet inventory. Our tax rate is expected to be 11% to 13%. And based on these inputs, EPS is expected to be $1.26 plus or minus $0.10. In closing, the actions we've taken to protect profitability in the near term as well as the natural shock absorbers embedded in ADI have enabled us to maintain strong profitability even as our quarterly revenue has fallen significantly from its peak.

Importantly, with the strength of our financial profile and the growing importance of our technology, we will continue to invest confidently in our future, regardless of where we are in the cycle. I will now give it back to Mike for Q&A.

Michael Lucarelli : Thanks, Rich, and welcome to the call. Let’s get into our Q&A session. We ask that you limit yourself to one question in order to allow for additional participants on the call this morning. If you have follow up question, please requeue, and we’ll take your question if time allows. With that, we have our first question, please.

