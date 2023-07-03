Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, you can directly visit Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks.

Investors will closely monitor the European and global markets for key developments in the upcoming day on June 30. Following the surprising increase in German inflation for June, attention will shift to the release of inflation reports for the eurozone and France. Market participants are eager to determine whether the German data was an anomaly or indicative of a more significant trend. Economists surveyed by Reuters anticipate a decline in the euro zone's inflation rate from 6.1% in May to 5.6% in June. These figures will provide valuable insights into the overall inflationary pressures within the euro zone and help shape market expectations. Investors will carefully analyze the inflation reports to gauge the potential implications for monetary policy decisions and the broader economic landscape. The outcome of these reports will likely influence market sentiment and trading activity as participants adjust their positions based on the revealed inflation trends.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, addressed the media during their attendance at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, on June 29. The leaders aimed to commit to reducing the EU's reliance on China and discuss finding the right balance between "de-risking" and engaging in areas like climate change. Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins emphasized the complexity of this task, referring to it as the "million euro question." He highlighted the need to de-risk, which entails taking a step back due to concerns about the growing geopolitical relationship between China and Russia, which poses potential challenges for all EU member states, reported Reuters. The leaders' discussions revolved around finding strategies to address these concerns and ensure a more balanced approach in their engagements with China while safeguarding their own interests and minimizing potential risks.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the UK economy experienced unrevised growth of 0.1% in the first quarter of this year, consistent with the initial estimate released last month. However, the ONS highlighted that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) for Q1 2021 was 0.5% lower compared to the final quarter of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. This figure aligns with the previous estimate provided. These statistics indicate that the UK economy has made modest progress in the first quarter of this year, maintaining the same growth rate as previously reported. However, the ongoing impact of the pandemic is evident, as the GDP level remains below pre-pandemic levels. This highlights the challenges faced by the UK economy in fully recovering to its pre-COVID state.

On the Asian front, Pakistan has received preliminary approval from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan program worth $3 billion, reported Bloomberg. This development has helped reduce the nation's sovereign default risk. In response to the news, Pakistan's dollar bonds experienced a rally, indicating improved investor confidence. The staff-level agreement, announced on June 29, is now awaiting approval from the IMF Executive Board, which is expected to take place by mid-July. Pakistan has been a significant recipient of IMF support over the years, having received nearly 20 bailout packages since the 1950s. The IMF's approval of the loan program is seen as a positive step for Pakistan's economic stability and its ability to manage its debt obligations. This financial support is expected to provide the country with much-needed assistance in overcoming its economic challenges and reducing the likelihood of default.

Oil prices remained stable on June 30, with Brent crude on track to achieve its first monthly gain of the year. The market was supported by a significant decrease in U.S. oil inventories, countering worries about the potential impact of further interest rate hikes on fuel demand. As of 6:31 AM (GMT), Brent crude futures for September delivery increased by 4 cents or 0.1%, reaching $74.54. Meanwhile, the front-month contract, which expires on June 30 and is less actively traded, rose by 10 cents to $74.39. The steady prices and the potential monthly gain indicate a more positive sentiment in the oil market, as the drawdown in U.S. oil stocks outweighed concerns about the impact of rising interest rates on fuel demand. Investors will continue to monitor the market closely for any developments that could influence oil prices in the near term.

On the stocks market front, notable stocks such as Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) and RH (NYSE:RH) were downgraded by analysts among many others. Check out the complete article to see some other stocks recently downgraded by analysts.

Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

Speedcurve Performance Analytics

10. ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 10

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Wish is an online store where customers can purchase a wide range of things at discounts, including clothing, electronics, household goods, and more. The marketplace is renowned for its affordable prices and a broad assortment of goods, many of which are purchased straight from Chinese producers. After being established in 2010, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has developed into a major force in the world’s e-commerce market.

On June 29, Loop Capital downgraded ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) from Hold to Sell, resulting in a 7% drop in the company's shares. They have also lowered the price target from $7 to $6, representing a 17% discount compared to the stock's previous closing price. Loop Capital highlighted that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has consistently fallen short of revenue estimates set by Wall Street and expects this trend to continue in the current quarter. They have revised their revenue outlook for the second quarter by $4 million and lowered the full-year revenue forecast from $436 million to $406 million. Loop Capital expressed concerns about ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) ability to defend its market share against larger competitors, such as PDD's e-commerce platform Temu, which is investing more aggressively in marketing. Loop Capital further emphasized that the lack of transparency regarding key aspects of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) business model, such as supply and pricing, makes investing in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) stock unappealing. They also noted that ContextLogic's earnings reports do not disclose Gross Merchandise Sales (GMS), making assessing the company's marketplace performance challenging.

09. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 18

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) is a San Dimas, California-based water and electric utility company. Due to the high cost of entry in the sector, American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) benefits from a lack of competition which allows the company to enjoy sustainable growth. On June 28, Wells Fargo analyst Jonathan Reeder downgraded American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Previously rated as Equal Weight, the stock has now been downgraded to Underweight. Along with the downgrade, Reeder has set a new price target of $89.00, down from the previous target of $94.00. This decision by Wells Fargo indicates a shift in their assessment of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) investment potential, suggesting a less favorable outlook for the company's performance.

08. Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 24

On June 29, Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC), witnessed a decline of over 3% in its shares following a downgrade by Bank of America (BofA). BofA's decision to downgrade Concentrix was primarily influenced by weaker macroeconomic conditions and uncertainties surrounding the performance and impact of generative AI. This revision in outlook reflects BofA's revised perception of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) ability to navigate the current economic climate and effectively utilize generative AI technology. Ruplu Bhattacharya, an analyst at BofA, downgraded Concentrix shares from buy to neutral, citing concerns about the weak macro environment, generative AI's impact, and the challenges posed by higher leverage. Additionally, Bhattacharya adjusted the per-share price target from $165 to $95 based on the company's quarterly results and outlook. Looking ahead to the third quarter, Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) expects adjusted constant currency revenue growth to range between 1.5% and 2.5%, corresponding to a revenue range of $1.635 billion and $1.65 billion. The forecast for operating income falls within a range of $172 million and $182 million, with adjusted operating income between $225 million and $235 million.

FPA made the following comment about Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) is a customer experience solutions provider that has expanded from call centers to a wider suite of customer engagement products and solutions. We followed the company for years as part of Synnex (it was spun out in December 2020) and have always been impressed with its consistent growth, customer wins and product expansions. The share price nearly doubled in 2021 following the spin and we believe that this year’s reversal is a response to moderating growth and a valuation that got ahead of itself.”

07. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 29

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is a metals mining company that concentrates on the production of iron ore, nickel, and other metals. The firm is one of the largest ones in Brazil and markets logistical services related to these metals in addition to mining and development. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE), on June 28, was downgraded by Scotiabank from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. The price target has also been lowered from $20 to $16. This shift in rating and price target suggests a revised outlook on Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) performance and investment potential by Scotiabank.

The Vale (NYSE:VALE) experienced a downgrade from Exane BNP Paribas analyst Sylvain Brunet on June 28. The analyst revised the rating of the stock from Neutral to Underperform, indicating their belief that the stock's performance will be weaker compared to the overall market. This downgrade recommends investors to sell their shares, reflecting the analyst's less favorable outlook on Vale's prospects.

06. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 30

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), on June 29, has been downgraded by Deutsche Bank analyst Debbie Jones. Previously rated as a Buy, the company's rating has now been revised to Hold. Additionally, Jones has lowered the price target from $30 to $26. This decision was primarily driven by the absence of anticipated growth in 2024. The revised rating and lowered price target indicate a shift in Jones' assessment of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) investment potential, suggesting a more cautious outlook for the company's performance in the near future.

L1 Capital International Fund made the following comment about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

“The share price of Portfolio stalwart, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), increased 15% during the March 2023 quarter, reaching an all-time high. We continue to view the current share price is meaningfully undervaluing this low profile but high-quality business. Graphic Packaging International is currently trading on ~9x 2023F P/E while investing in a new highly efficient, environmentally beneficial manufacturing plant as well as reducing financial leverage.”

Click to continue reading and see the top 5 Stocks Analysts Are Downgrading.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks is originally published on Insider Monkey.