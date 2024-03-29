Analysts Expect Breakeven For Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Before Long

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Alkami Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALKT) future prospects. Alkami Technology, Inc. offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. On 31 December 2023, the US$2.3b market-cap company posted a loss of US$63m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Alkami Technology's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Alkami Technology is bordering on breakeven, according to the 10 American Software analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$32m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 80% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Alkami Technology's upcoming projects, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Alkami Technology has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

