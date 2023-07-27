Analysts Expect Breakeven For Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Before Long

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Yext, Inc.'s (NYSE:YEXT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. The US$1.2b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$66m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$41m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Yext's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 5 of the American Software analysts is that Yext is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$17m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 67% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Yext's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Yext has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

