Analysts Expect KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) To Breakeven Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KLXE) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. On 31 December 2022, the US$197m market-cap company posted a loss of US$3.1m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which KLX Energy Services Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

KLX Energy Services Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Energy Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$78m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 83% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for KLX Energy Services Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that generally energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. KLX Energy Services Holdings currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

