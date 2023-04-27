Analysts Expect Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (VTX:NWRN) To Breakeven Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.'s (VTX:NWRN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focus on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) and pain in Italy and the United States. On 31 December 2022, the CHF77m market-cap company posted a loss of €17m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Newron Pharmaceuticals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Newron Pharmaceuticals, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of €4.4m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 56% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Newron Pharmaceuticals' upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that generally a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Newron Pharmaceuticals is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

