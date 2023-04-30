Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

Following this upgrade, Empire State Realty Trust's four analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be US$707m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to plunge 73% to US$0.09 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$575m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.073 in 2023. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Empire State Realty Trust's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would also point out that the forecast 0.4% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023 is better than the historical trend, which saw revenues shrink 2.1% annually over the past five years Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 6.9% annually. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Empire State Realty Trust is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. The clear improvement in sentiment should be enough to get most shareholders feeling more optimistic about Empire State Realty Trust's future.

