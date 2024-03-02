Analysts Just Published A Bright New Outlook For Calix Limited's (ASX:CXL)

Calix Limited (ASX:CXL) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After this upgrade, Calix's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of AU$30m in 2024. This would be a major 35% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 46% to AU$0.079 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of AU$26m and losses of AU$0.11 per share in 2024. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Calix's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 82% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 24% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Calix to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Calix's prospects. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. More bullish expectations could be a signal for investors to take a closer look at Calix.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 2 potential concern with Calix, including a short cash runway. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 1 other concern we've identified .

