Analysts Just Slashed Their Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) EPS Numbers

One thing we could say about the analysts on Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of UK£2.73 reflecting a 12% rise in the past week. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the eight analysts covering Oxford Biomedica, is for revenues of UK£103m in 2023, which would reflect an uneasy 14% reduction in Oxford Biomedica's sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to creep up to UK£0.69. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of UK£133m and UK£0.54 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 13% to UK£7.55, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Oxford Biomedica's valuation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 25% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 20% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Oxford Biomedica is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Oxford Biomedica.

