Analysts Are More Bearish On IQE plc (LON:IQE) Than They Used To Be

The analysts covering IQE plc (LON:IQE) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the four analysts covering IQE provided consensus estimates of UK£113m revenue in 2023, which would reflect a sizeable 33% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 63% to UK£0.029. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of UK£131m and losses of UK£0.021 per share in 2023. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 33% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 1.7% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 26% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that IQE's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at IQE. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. We wouldn't be surprised to find shareholders feeling a bit shell-shocked, after these downgrades. It looks like analysts have become a lot more bearish on IQE, and their negativity could be grounds for caution.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with IQE, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other risks we've identified.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

