Analysts' Revenue Estimates For TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Are Surging Higher

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for TransMedics Group from its six analysts is for revenues of US$196m in 2023 which, if met, would be a huge 29% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$177m in 2023. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around TransMedics Group, given the solid increase in revenue forecasts.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that TransMedics Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 68% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 48% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.9% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that TransMedics Group is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at TransMedics Group.

Better yet, TransMedics Group is expected to break-even soon - within the next few years - according to analyst forecasts, which would be a momentous event for shareholders. For more information, you can click through to our free platform to learn more about these forecasts.

