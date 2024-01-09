Analysts on Wall Street Lower Ratings for These 10 Stocks

In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, you can directly visit Analysts on Wall Street Lower Ratings for These 5 Stocks.

Equity markets experienced a decline on January 9 following a brief resurgence led by the technology sector, while Treasury 10-year yields displayed volatility, hovering above the 4% mark. Simultaneously, oil prices witnessed a robust rebound. The S&P 500 saw a continuation of losses for the current year, with the technology segment facing downward pressure. This trend was accentuated by Samsung Electronics Co. announcing its sixth consecutive quarter of declining operating profit, contributing to the overall unease in the tech shares. However, amid this scenario, Juniper Networks Inc. saw a notable surge in its stock value. This uptick was reportedly fueled by speculation that the company was in advanced discussions regarding a potential acquisition by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The intricacies of the market dynamics were further highlighted by fluctuations in Treasury 10-year yields, surpassing the 4% threshold. These movements added an element of uncertainty to the broader market sentiment. In the oil sector, prices showcased resilience as they staged a strong rebound, marking a considerable shift in a wide-ranging trajectory. Amidst these developments, HSBC expressed caution, suggesting that the Goldilocks scenario, characterized by an optimal economic environment, might undergo a reversal. The bank pointed out concerns that market expectations around the Federal Reserve's actions might be overstated, contributing to the cautious sentiment prevailing in financial markets. In summary, the day's market wrap unfolded against a backdrop of varied movements, with technology stocks facing headwinds, oil prices displaying resilience, and broader market sentiments swayed by uncertainties in Treasury yields and potential shifts in economic scenarios as noted by HSBC.

Story continues

The Biden administration recently introduced a rule via the U.S. Department of Labor, compelling companies to classify certain workers as employees rather than independent contractors, reported Reuters. Issued on January 9, the rule is anticipated to increase labor costs in industries relying on contract labor and freelancers. Business groups and Republican lawmakers criticized the rule, citing concerns about job losses and potential litigation. It replaces a Trump-era regulation and is expected to face legal challenges. The rule's impact extends beyond traditional sectors to the gig economy, affecting app-based delivery and ride-hailing services. The Chamber of Progress estimates a potential negative impact on approximately 3.4 million gig workers, resulting in $31 billion in lost income. Despite concerns raised by companies like Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash, which fear disruptions to their business models, the rule is set to take effect on March 11. The Labor Department will consider various factors in determining a worker's classification, but business groups argue that the extensive list may lead to confusion and inconsistent results, potentially sparking costly class-action lawsuits alleging misclassification.

In financial markets, notable equities such as Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have received downgrades from analysts among many other companies. To access a comprehensive list of stocks that have recently undergone downgrades by financial analysts, kindly refer to the complete article.

Analysts on Wall Street Lower Ratings for These 10 Stocks

10. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)

Price Reaction after the Downgrade: +0.20 (+1.14%)

On the trading day of January 8, Bernstein analyst Bob Brackett made a notable adjustment in the outlook for Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD), a key player in the mining industry. In this strategic move, Brackett downgraded Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) from its prior Outperform rating to a Market Perform status. Alongside this revision, the analyst also provided a recalibrated price target of $22.50, signaling a recalibration of expectations for the company's market performance. As of the closing bell on January 8, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) experienced a modest change in its stock price, showing a commendable +1.14% increase in response to Brackett's downgrade. This move by the analyst reflects a nuanced perspective on Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) standing within the mining sector, suggesting a more cautious stance on its near-term performance compared to the previous Outperform rating.

Similar to the negative sentiment from analysts towards Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), market analysts hold a bearish outlook on Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD). Brackett's move aligns with evolving stock evaluation trends in mining. The shift in rating and price target provides valuable insights for Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) in the current market.

09. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Price Reaction after the Downgrade: +3.71 (+0.98%)

On January 8, in the realm of stock assessments, Loop Capital analyst Garik Shmois enacted a significant adjustment within the pool and recreational industry. Shmois downgraded Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) from a Buy to a Hold rating, accompanied by a noteworthy increase in the target price for the stock, now set at $415.00, up from the previous $380.00. Following the analyst's downgrade, the Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) stock demonstrated a modest change, closing with a +0.98% increase on January 8. Shmois's strategic move provides a nuanced perspective on Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) performance and future potential, aligning with the broader trends in the pool and recreational sector.

Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Composite made the following comment about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

“Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL), the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies and equipment offering pool maintenance, construction, renovation, irrigation, landscape and outdoor living products, was added to the portfolio. We believe the company’s overwhelming leadership position in wholesale distribution, coupled with its high level of recurring, non-discretionary sales should enable the business to continue to deliver strong operating performance in periods to come. New products, investments in technology, and penetration outside of the U.S. also serve as catalysts for future shareholder value creation, in our opinion.”

08. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Price Reaction after the Downgrade: +0.37 (+0.74%)

On January 8, Melius Research executed a significant adjustment within the technology and networking industry. Melius Research downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a Buy to a Hold rating, coupled with a reduced price target of $55, down from the prior $60. According to the firm, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) "seems like it is still finding its way in terms of AI customers" and grappling with the predictability of its business as customers assimilate their purchases. Following the analyst's downgrade, the Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock showed a modest change, closing with a +0.74% increase on January 8. Melius Research's strategic decision offers a nuanced perspective on Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) current challenges and future trajectory within the technology and networking sector.

Oakmark Fund made the following comment about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is the leading networking solutions company. Networking equipment becomes more important as businesses modernize their IT infrastructure, and Cisco is well positioned to capture this demand given its broad portfolio and highly effective go-to-market strategy. Cisco is transitioning away from selling mainly transactional hardware and toward selling more software and subscriptions. This shift is expected to accelerate revenue growth, improve operating margins and build recurring revenue. Despite these notable business improvements, Cisco still trades near a trough valuation relative to the S&P 500 Index. More recently, Cisco announced its intention to acquire Splunk, a leader in security and observability, adding to its already strong position in the increasingly important security market. At a low-teens multiple of our estimate of normalized earnings, Cisco is trading comfortably below our estimate of intrinsic value.”

07. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Price Reaction after the Downgrade: +0.15 (+0.08%)

On January 8, Baird analyst David George implemented a significant shift within the financial services industry. George downgraded American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) from a Neutral to an Underperform rating, coupled with a reduced price target of $190.00. Following the analyst's downgrade, the American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) stock demonstrated a minor change, closing with a +0.08% increase on January 8. George's strategic move provides a nuanced perspective on American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) current challenges and potential pitfalls within the financial services sector.

In its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter, Oakmark Select Fund stated the following regarding American Express Company (NYSE:AXP):

“American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is one of the largest credit card issuers and payment networks in the world. We believe the company’s closed-loop network, brand equity and scale represent durable competitive advantages. Unlike most card issuers that process credit card transactions over third-party networks, American Express processes transactions over its own network. This allows American Express to earn greater economics than peers on each card transaction. The company retains part of this advantage in the form of higher profitability and reinvests the rest in enhanced customer rewards and service. Over time, these investments have helped American Express build its brand and attract more lucrative, high-spending card customers. We expect this business model and customer-centric approach will continue to drive industry-leading growth for years to come. Concerns over the near-term economic outlook allowed us to purchase shares of American Express at a 13x P/E on next year’s consensus earnings estimate. We think that is an attractive valuation for a company with this combination of business quality and growth.”

06. Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)

Price Reaction after the Downgrade: -0.06 (-0.03%)

On January 8, Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh executed a significant adjustment within the plumbing and heating industry. Darkatsh downgraded Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) from an Outperform to a Market Perform rating. Following the analyst's downgrade, the Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) stock exhibited a marginal change, closing with a -0.03% decrease on January 8. Darkatsh's strategic move offers a nuanced perspective on Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) current dynamics and potential challenges within the plumbing and heating sector.

Much like the pessimistic views expressed by analysts for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), the sentiment is also bearish for Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG).

ClearBridge Mid Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“We initiated a new position in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG), in the industrials sector, a leading distributor of plumbing, pipes-values-fittings, appliances, janitorial supplies and other products to plumbing and mechanical contractors. The company is an established market leader, commanding nine percent of the market in a highly fragmented industry. Ferguson has the opportunity to grow faster than the industry average through scale and technology advantages as well as accretive acquisitions. With the company having divested its European operations to focus on the North American market, we believe it is poised for significant valuation improvement.”

Click to continue reading and see Analysts on Wall Street Lower Ratings for These 5 Stocks.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure. None. Analysts on Wall Street Lower Ratings for These 10 Stocks is originally published on Insider Monkey.