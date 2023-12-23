On December 20, 2023, Patrick Bowe, the President & CEO of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE), sold 3,938 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Andersons Inc is an agriculture-focused business that operates in various sectors including grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 147,756 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Andersons Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Andersons Inc President & CEO Patrick Bowe Sells Company Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Andersons Inc were trading at $56.58, giving the company a market cap of $1.904 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 33.00, which is above both the industry median of 16.04 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $56.58 and a GuruFocus Value of $46.53, Andersons Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

