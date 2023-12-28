On December 26, 2023, Patrick Bowe, the President & CEO of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE), sold 16,562 shares of the company's stock, according to a SEC Filing. Andersons Inc is an agriculture-focused business that operates in various sectors including grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 164,318 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, shares of Andersons Inc were trading at $57.26, resulting in a market cap of $1.969 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 34.12, which is above both the industry median of 16.22 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.23, indicating that Andersons Inc is considered modestly overvalued when compared to the GF Value of $46.44. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Andersons Inc President & CEO Patrick Bowe Sells 16,562 Shares

Andersons Inc President & CEO Patrick Bowe Sells 16,562 Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

