Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) most popular amongst private companies who own 53% of the shares, institutions hold 26%

Key Insights

Andlauer Healthcare Group's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

53% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Andlauer Management Group Inc.)

Insiders have sold recently

If you want to know who really controls Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 53% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, institutions make up 26% of the company’s shareholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Andlauer Healthcare Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Andlauer Healthcare Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Andlauer Healthcare Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Andlauer Healthcare Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Andlauer Healthcare Group. The company's largest shareholder is Andlauer Management Group Inc., with ownership of 53%. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 4.5% and 3.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Andlauer Healthcare Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth CA$32m. Most would see this as a real positive. It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 19% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Andlauer Healthcare Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 53%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Andlauer Healthcare Group that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

