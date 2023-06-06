Andrew Greig Bought 21% More Shares In Elementos \

Those following along with Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Andrew Greig, Non-Executive Chairman of the company, who spent a stonking AU$800k on stock at an average price of AU$0.18. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 21%, which is definitely great to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Elementos

In fact, the recent purchase by Andrew Greig was the biggest purchase of Elementos shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.14 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Elementos insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around AU$0.21. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Elementos Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 24% of Elementos shares, worth about AU$6.5m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Elementos Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Elementos insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Elementos you should be aware of, and 2 of these are potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

