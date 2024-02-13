Revenue: Q4 2023 revenue decreased by 27% year-over-year to $300.4 million.

Operating Income: Operating income improved to $7.6 million, a significant turnaround from a loss of $28.2 million in Q4 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA saw a 96% increase to $41.4 million in Q4 2023.

Net Loss: Net loss narrowed by 90%, from $53.3 million in Q4 2022 to $5.6 million in Q4 2023.

Free Cash Flow: Free Cash Flow increased to $46.4 million, up from a negative $69.1 million in the prior year.

Stock Repurchase: Angi Inc. repurchased 6.1 million common shares for $14.0 million between November 9, 2023, and February 9, 2024.

On February 13, 2024, Angi Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) released its fourth quarter results, revealing a mixed financial performance characterized by a significant decline in revenue but improvements in operating income and adjusted EBITDA. The company's 8-K filing provides a detailed account of its financials and operational metrics for the quarter.

Angi Inc connects quality home service professionals across various categories with consumers, primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International (Europe and Canada).

Angi Inc (ANGI) Reports Q4 2023 Results: A Mixed Financial Performance Amidst Market Challenges

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's revenue for Q4 2023 was $300.4 million, a 27% decrease from the $413.3 million reported in Q4 2022. This decline was particularly pronounced in the Services segment, which saw a 71% drop in revenue. Despite this, Angi Inc managed to improve its operating income to $7.6 million, compared to a loss of $28.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's adjusted EBITDA also improved significantly, increasing by 96% to $41.4 million.

The reduction in revenue is a critical concern as it reflects the challenges Angi Inc faces in a competitive market. However, the improvements in operating income and adjusted EBITDA are important indicators of the company's ability to control costs and improve its profitability margins, which are crucial for long-term sustainability in the interactive media industry.

Key Financial Metrics

Angi Inc's net loss for the quarter was reduced by 90%, indicating a substantial improvement in the company's bottom line. The diluted loss per share also improved, from $0.11 in Q4 2022 to $0.01 in Q4 2023. The company's free cash flow turned positive, reaching $46.4 million, compared to a negative free cash flow in the previous year. This increase is attributed to lower capital expenditures, favorable working capital, and higher adjusted EBITDA.

Operating metrics such as service requests and monetized transactions declined by 29% and 9%, respectively, while the number of transacting service professionals decreased by 11%. These metrics are important as they reflect the volume of business activity and the company's ability to monetize its services.

"The Company recorded an income tax provision of $5.7 million in Q4 2023 for an effective tax rate of 69%, which is higher than the statutory rate due primarily to unbenefited losses, reduced research credits and state taxes."

Analysis of Company Performance

Angi Inc's performance in Q4 2023 shows resilience in a challenging market. The company's strategic focus on improving operational efficiency has yielded positive results, as evidenced by the turnaround in operating income and the substantial increase in adjusted EBITDA. However, the decline in revenue and operating metrics such as service requests and transacting service professionals indicates that Angi Inc must continue to innovate and adapt to maintain its market position.

The company's liquidity and capital resources remain strong, with proactive measures such as stock repurchases demonstrating confidence in its long-term prospects. Angi Inc's focus on free cash flow generation and cost control will be critical as it navigates the competitive landscape of the interactive media industry.

Investors and potential GuruFocus.com members should consider both the challenges and financial achievements of Angi Inc when evaluating its investment potential. The company's ability to improve profitability metrics in the face of revenue headwinds is a testament to its operational capabilities and strategic direction.

For a more comprehensive understanding of Angi Inc's financial performance, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Angi Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

