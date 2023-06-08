When Will Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Angi Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ANGI) future prospects. Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The US$1.6b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$128m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$110m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Angi will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 12 of the American Interactive Media and Services analysts is that Angi is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$45m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 70% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Angi's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Angi is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Angi's case is 47%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

