AngioDynamics (ANGO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AngioDynamics (ANGO) closed at $8.76, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device maker had gained 2.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AngioDynamics as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.13, down 116.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $77.76 million, down 4.64% from the year-ago period.

ANGO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.32 per share and revenue of $329.09 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -433.33% and -2.85%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AngioDynamics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AngioDynamics currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

Story continues

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research