AngloGold Ashanti Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$4.58b (up 1.8% from FY 2022).

Net loss: US$235.0m (down by 179% from US$297.0m profit in FY 2022).

US$0.56 loss per share (down from US$0.71 profit in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

AngloGold Ashanti EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Metals & Mining - Gold & Other Precious Metals contributing US$4.58b. Notably, cost of sales worth US$3.54b amounted to 77% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The most substantial expense, totaling US$515.0m were related to Non-Operating costs. This indicates that a significant portion of the company's costs is related to non-core activities. Explore how AU's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.1% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.3% growth forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in the US.

Performance of the American Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are down 7.0% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. See our latest analysis on AngloGold Ashanti's balance sheet health.

