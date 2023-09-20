ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) closed the most recent trading day at $60.53, moving -0.9% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.94% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 2.27% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ANI Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $106.78 million, up 27.39% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.82% higher. ANI Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ANI Pharmaceuticals has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.31 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.69.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

