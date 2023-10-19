ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) reached $57.31, with a -0.14% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.96%.

Shares of the drugmaker have depreciated by 5.19% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 3.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ANI Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.76, showcasing a 18.75% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $108.18 million, up 29.06% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.94 per share and a revenue of $446.5 million, indicating changes of +189.71% and +41.13%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.58% lower within the past month. As of now, ANI Pharmaceuticals holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, ANI Pharmaceuticals is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.67, which means ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

