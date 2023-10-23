Anthony Beruschi Bought 65% More Shares In Goldbank Mining

Goldbank Mining Corporation (CVE:GLB) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Anthony Beruschi recently bought a whopping CA$1.2m worth of stock, at a price of CA$0.05. That purchase boosted their holding by 65%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

Goldbank Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Anthony Beruschi was the biggest purchase of Goldbank Mining shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$0.085. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Goldbank Mining insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Goldbank Mining insiders own about CA$6.6m worth of shares (which is 45% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Goldbank Mining Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Goldbank Mining insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs (4 are significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Goldbank Mining.

