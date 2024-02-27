Aon PLC Chief People Officer Lisa Stevens Sells 13,000 Shares

On February 23, 2024, Lisa Stevens, Chief People Officer of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON), executed a sale of 13,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail here.

Aon PLC is a global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement, and health solutions. The company operates through a network of offices worldwide, offering services such as risk management, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, human resource consulting, and outsourcing services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,000 shares and has not made any purchases of Aon PLC stock. The insider transaction history for Aon PLC indicates a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 2 insider buys and 5 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Aon PLC were trading at $315.26, resulting in a market capitalization of $62.35 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 25.19, which is above both the industry median of 12.47 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.91, with a GF Value of $346.58, indicating that Aon PLC is considered Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

