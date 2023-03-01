U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,951.39
    -18.76 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,661.84
    +5.14 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,379.48
    -76.06 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,898.43
    +1.44 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.65
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.30
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0671
    +0.0088 (+0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9940
    +0.0780 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2028
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0440
    -0.1550 (-0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,556.67
    +366.18 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.03
    -3.68 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,914.93
    +38.65 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

APA Corporation Joins United Nations Environment Programme’s Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0

APA Corporation
·4 min read
APA Corporation
APA Corporation

HOUSTON, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) announced today that the company has joined the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0), the United Nations’ Environment Programme’s flagship oil and gas reporting and mitigation program. OGMP 2.0 engages with oil and gas companies on methane emissions reduction and helps improve the accuracy and transparency of methane emissions reporting. It is the only comprehensive, measurement-based international reporting framework for the sector.

“APA is contributing to a cleaner, more abundant energy future. We accomplish this by both supporting and engaging in efforts to reduce methane emissions across the entire oil and gas industry,” said APA president and CEO John J. Christmann IV. “Over the past five years, we have made meaningful progress toward reducing methane emissions across our global operations and look forward to working with the partnership as we continue to responsibly produce oil and gas.”

Reducing methane emissions is a fundamental component of APA’s strategy. In 2022, the company engaged with GHD, a third-party emissions verification firm, to better analyze and utilize emissions data to inform and improve future reduction efforts. Joining OGMP 2.0 is an important next step in the company’s holistic approach to methane emissions reduction.

“We are delighted that APA is taking action to reduce methane emissions by joining OGMP 2.0,” said Giulia Ferrini, OGMP 2.0 Project Manager, UNEP. “Oil and gas companies must be part of the methane solution if we are to keep global warming to 1.5°C.”

APA has taken significant steps toward reducing emissions across global operations, including the elimination of routine flaring in U.S. onshore operations in 2021 and reducing upstream routine flaring in Egypt by 40% in 2022. The company also set a goal to eliminate 1 million tonnes of global carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions from its operations by year-end 2024 compared to year-end 2021. In 2023, one of APA's goals is to convert more than 2,000 pneumatic devices in U.S. operations by year-end with new, cleaner technology.

About APA
APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and in the Dominican Republic. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Additional details regarding Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

About OGMP 2.0  
The Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0) is a multi-stakeholder initiative launched by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition. OGMP 2.0 is the only comprehensive, measurement-based reporting framework for the oil and gas industry that improves the accuracy and transparency of methane emissions reporting in the oil and gas sector. Nearly 100 companies with assets on five continents, representing over 35% of the world's oil and gas production, have joined the partnership. OGMP 2.0 members also include operators of natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines, gas storage capacity and LNG terminals. For more information, please visit ogmpartnership.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “goals,” “guidance,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “possibly,” “potential,” “projects,” “prospects,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar references to future periods, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans, expectations, and objectives for operations, including statements about our capital plans, drilling plans, production expectations, asset sales, and monetizations. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See “Risk Factors” in APA’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risk factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. APA and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark
Media: (713) 296-7276 Alexandra Franceschi                        
Website: www.apacorp.com

Kamilia Lahrichi
Communications Lead
United Nations Environment Programme’s International Methane Emissions Observatory  
kamilia.lahrichi@un.org

APA-G


Recommended Stories

  • Budget airline revives sub-£400 flights to America

    Flights to America for less than £400 are to return as a Norwegian low-cost airline undercuts the likes of British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

  • Tesla Unveils New Vehicle Manufacturing Platform to Cut Costs by 50%

    The electric vehicle maker unveiled a new vehicle manufacturing platform at its Investor Day on March 1.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • First Solar Stock Hits Record High, Gets A Price-Target Increase In Hot Solar Market

    First Solar received a price-target increase. thanks to tax credits and other incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act. FSLR stock jumped.

  • 9th Circuit denies emergency bid to halt Nevada lithium mine

    A federal appeals court has cleared the way for construction in Nevada of the largest lithium mine in the U.S. while it considers claims by conservationists and tribes that the government illegally approved it in a rush to produce raw materials for electric vehicle batteries. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday denied a request for an emergency injunction that would have prevented a subsidiary of Lithium Americas from breaking ground near the Oregon line this week at the third largest known lithium deposit in the world. Lawyers for the mining company and the Biden administration said in court filings on Tuesday further delay was undermining efforts to combat climate change as the 2-year-old legal battle lingers and demand continues to grow for the key component in batteries for electric vehicles.

  • Top Energy Stocks for March 2023

    Vital Energy, DMC Global, and YPF rank highest for the categories of value, growth, and momentum, respectively. Find out about other top-performing energy stocks.

  • Three Undervalued Clean-Energy Stocks: Morningstar

    Given the global transformation toward clean energy, now might be a good time to look at stocks in the industry. The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has dipped 2% year to date and 6% over the past 12 months. It represents the government's largest renewable-energy investment ever, with more than $400 billion in subsidies for clean-energy technology.

  • Biden faces dilemma in fight over large Alaska oil project

    The Biden administration is weighing approval of a major oil project on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope that supporters say represents an economic lifeline for Indigenous communities in the region but environmentalists say is counter to President Joe Biden's climate goals. A decision on ConocoPhillips Alaska's Willow project, in a federal oil reserve roughly the size of Indiana, could come by early March. Q: What is the Willow project?

  • BP Unveils Plans for Generation of Green Hydrogen in Spain

    In an attempt to make Valencia a leading producer of green hydrogen, BP inaugurates a low-carbon green hydrogen cluster in Spain's Valencia area.

  • First Solar Earnings Beat Views, Helped By A Record Backlog And Strong Balance Sheet

    FSLR stock climbed as the solar power company reported fourth-quarter results late Tuesday that beat on earnings and matched on revenue.

  • Tesla selects Monterrey, Mexico as the site of its next Gigafactory

    Tesla will build its next Gigafactory in Mexico

  • It’s bigger than the housing crisis: An influential economist just blamed NIMBYs for American decline, and Elon Musk agrees

    Noah Smith calls America “the build-nothing country” and traces America’s “shadow subsidy” all the way back to the 1970s.

  • Dow and X-energy to build U.S. Gulf Coast nuclear demonstration plant

    Dow Inc and private company X-energy said on Wednesday they have agreed to develop and demonstrate the first grid-scale next-generation nuclear reactor for an industrial site in North America. The X-energy Xe-100 plant featuring four high-temperature, gas-cooled reactors is set to be built at one of Dow's sites on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Nuclear reactor developers want to build a new generation of atomic plants that are smaller than today's, but if successful, could be used in a wide variety of settings from industrial plants to rural towns to help transition off fossil fuels that emit large amounts of greenhouse gases.

  • DOJ Sues Louisiana Chemicals Plant Over Emissions With High Cancer Risks

    The state’s industrial corridor is sometimes referred to as “Cancer Alley” because of the elevated cancer risks to people living there, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

  • GOP Governors Tout Green Bona Fides Amid Anti-ESG Backlash

    (Bloomberg) -- Republican governors across the US have been trumpeting their states’ green bona fides even as the anti-ESG clatter from GOP lawmakers shows few signs of abating.Alaska’s Mike Dunleavy said his state has the potential to be a “global leader” in low and even no-carbon energy. Wyoming’s Mark Gordon said his state is known for its “forward thinking’’ on the environment and climate. North Dakota’s Doug Burgum said he expects his state to achieve “carbon neutrality” by 2030. The govern

  • American Water Works' (AWK) Arm Buys Water & Sewer Systems

    American Water Works' (AWK) Missouri arm completes the acquisition of Stewartsville drinking water and sewer assets and plans to invest $3.2 million in system upgrades.

  • Startup inks $65M deal to help Air Force make 'sustainable' jet fuel on bases

    Air Company, a startup that turns carbon dioxide into perfume, vodka, hand sanitizer and aviation fuel, is now on the U.S. Defense Department's payroll, so to speak. The JetBlue and Toyota-backed company struck an up-to $65 million deal to help the Air Force capture CO2 and turn it into "sustainable" aviation fuel on base. Air Company said the carbon will initially come from industrial fermentation facilities — which is how the startup makes fuel at its "pilot plant" in Brooklyn, New York.

  • Elon Musk lays out his vision for Tesla's future at the company's Investor Day 2023

    CEO Elon Musk announced his "Master Plan part 3" at Investor Day 2023, detailing the company's ambitions at establishing a sustainable electric economy.

  • Michigan residents, businesses furious days after losing power

    More than 157,000 Michigan customers were still without power on Tuesday following relentless winter weather, with conditions leading lawmakers to call for action.

  • Comcast Bets on Green Bonds Even as Anti-ESG Backlash Gains Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp. is making green bonds part of its long-term plan to raise capital even as anti-ESG backlash and fears of greenwashing gain momentum.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysAfter its first