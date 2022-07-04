U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.55
    -0.88 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.60
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    19.70
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0440
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2121
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3160
    +0.1410 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,141.48
    +86.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    413.04
    -7.10 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,235.42
    +66.77 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,153.81
    +218.19 (+0.84%)
     

APAC Hyperscale Data Center Market Report 2022-2027: Adoption of Advanced IT Infrastructure in Data Centers Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Hyperscale Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study considers the present scenario of the APAC Hyperscale data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The APAC hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2027

MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

  • APAC has witnessed unprecedented growth in hyperscale data centers over the last few years. The region witnessed an addition of over 100 hyperscale facilities with a core and shell IT capacity of over 15MW in 2021.

  • As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was significant growth in internet penetration and digitalization in APAC, leading to a spurt in data center demand. Data localization in various countries is also driving the data center revolution.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Procurement of Renewable Energy Sources
8.2 Growing 5G Deployments
8.3 Data Regulations & Tax Incentives by Governments
8.4 Innovative Data Center Technologies
8.5 Increasing Adoption of 400 Gbe Switch Ports
8.6 Growing Procurement of Ocp & Hyperscale Infrastructure
8.7 Automation of Data Center Infrastructure

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Hyperscale Data Centers
9.2 Growing M&As & Joint Ventures
9.3 Growing Hyperscale Data Center Investments
9.4 Adoption of Advanced It Infrastructure in Data Centers
9.5 Growing Cloud Services Adoption
9.6 Growing Ai & Ml Workloads
9.7 Growing Procurement of Big Data & IoT Solutions
9.8 Growing Wholesale Colocation Demand
9.9 Growing Submarine Cable & Inland Connectivity

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Outages in Data Centers
10.2 Growing Carbon Emissions from Data Centers
10.3 Location Constraints on Data Centers
10.4 Lack of Skilled Workforce
10.5 Security Challenges in Data Centers

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.5 It Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
11.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
11.7 Five Forces Analysis

12 Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 It Infrastructure
12.2.1 Market Overview
12.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Electrical Infrastructure
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4 Mechanical Infrastructure
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
12.5 General Construction
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13 It Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Server Infrastructure
13.2.1 Market Overview
13.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 Storage Infrastructure
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4 Network Infrastructure
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14 Electrical Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Ups Systems
14.3 Generators
14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
14.5 Power Distribution Units
14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure

15 Mechanical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Cooling Systems
15.3 Racks
15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure

16 Cooling Systems
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Crac & Crah Units
16.3 Chiller Units
16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
16.6 Other Cooling Units

17 Cooling Technique
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Air-Based Cooling
17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling

18 General Construction
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Core & Shell Development
18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
18.4 Engineering & Building Design
18.5 Fire Detection & Suppression
18.6 Physical Security
18.7 Dcim/Bms

19 Geography
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.3 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

20 China

21 Hong Kong

22 Australia

23 Japan

24 India

25 South Korea

26 Rest of Apac

27 Singapore

28 Other Southeast Asian Countries

29 Competitive Landscape


30 Prominent It Infrastructure Vendors

31 Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

32 Prominent Construction Contractors

33 Prominent Data Center Investors

34 New Entrants in the APAC Hyperscale Data Center Market

35 Report Summary

36 Quantitative Summary

Companies Mentioned

  • Arista Networks

  • Atos

  • Broadcom

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Extreme Networks

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • Hitachi Vantara

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM

  • Inspur Group

  • Inventec

  • Juniper Networks

  • Lenovo

  • NEC

  • NetApp

  • Oracle

  • Pure Storage

  • Quanta Cloud Technology

  • Supermicro

  • Wistron (Wiwynn)

  • ABB

  • Alpha Laval

  • Airedale International Air Conditioning

  • Asetek

  • Bosch Security and Safety Systems (Robert Bosch)

  • Caterpillar

  • Condair group

  • Cummins

  • Delta Group

  • Eaton

  • Green Revolution Cooling

  • HITEC Power Protection

  • KOHLER

  • Legrand

  • Nlyte Software

  • Nortek Air Solutions manufactures

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Rolls-Royce Power Systems

  • Piller Power Systems

  • Rittal

  • Schneider Electric

  • STULZ

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kft92i

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories