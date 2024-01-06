On January 4, 2024, Chief Medical Officer Caroline Baumal executed a sale of 2,751 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS). The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed through the SEC Filing.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of a broad range of debilitating diseases through the inhibition of the complement system at the level of C3. The company aims to leverage its therapeutic platform to address conditions involving inflammation and autoimmune disorders.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,751 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of 58 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Chief Medical Officer Caroline Baumal Sells 2,751 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $60.05, resulting in a market capitalization of $7.063 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.43, with a GF Value of $140.93, indicating that the stock is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Chief Medical Officer Caroline Baumal Sells 2,751 Shares

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by the Chief Medical Officer of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc may be of interest to stakeholders and potential investors as they evaluate the company's stock performance and valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

