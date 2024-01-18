Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Insider Sells Shares

Chief Business & Strat Officer Mark Delong of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) has sold 1,631 shares of the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $66.81, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $108,972.11.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through the inhibition of the complement system at the level of C3.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,762 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 59 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc had a market capitalization of $7.811 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.46, with a GF Value of $144.67, indicating that the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

