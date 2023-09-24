APM Human Services International Limited's (ASX:APM) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

APM Human Services International (ASX:APM) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study APM Human Services International's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for APM Human Services International is:

7.3% = AU$109m ÷ AU$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.07 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

APM Human Services International's Earnings Growth And 7.3% ROE

At first glance, APM Human Services International's ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 16% either. Despite this, surprisingly, APM Human Services International saw an exceptional 72% net income growth over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that APM Human Services International's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.7% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about APM Human Services International's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is APM Human Services International Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

APM Human Services International's significant three-year median payout ratio of 70% (where it is retaining only 30% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

While APM Human Services International has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 56% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for APM Human Services International is predicted to rise to 12% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that APM Human Services International has some positive attributes. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

