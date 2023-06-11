APM Human Services International Limited's (ASX:APM) market cap dropped AU$83m last week; Private equity firms bore the brunt

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private equity firms in APM Human Services International indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

54% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Insiders own 27% of APM Human Services International

To get a sense of who is truly in control of APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 30% stake, private equity firms possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While insiders, who own 27% shares weren’t spared from last week’s AU$83m market cap drop, private equity firms as a group suffered the maximum losses

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of APM Human Services International.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About APM Human Services International?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

APM Human Services International already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at APM Human Services International's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in APM Human Services International. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC with 30% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 23% and 11%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Megan Wynne, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive. Furthermore, CEO Michael Anghie is the owner of 2.3% of the company's shares.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of APM Human Services International

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of APM Human Services International Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$1.9b, and insiders have AU$523m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 11% stake in APM Human Services International. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 30%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 12%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for APM Human Services International you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

