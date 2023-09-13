Apollo Global among suitors for IGT's global gaming division- Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Private equity giant Apollo Global Management is among the potential suitors seeking to acquire International Game Technology's global gaming division, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.
IGT's gaming unit could fetch $4 billion to $5 billion in a sale, including debt, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Apollo Global did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment and IGT could not be reached for comment.
UK-based IGT said in June that it was exploring strategic alternatives for its global gaming and PlayDigital segments, which includes, but is not limited to, a sale.
The two segments generated about $436 million in revenue in the first quarter of this financial year.
(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Subhranshu Sahu)