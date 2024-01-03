Apollomics Completes Patient Enrollment for Phase 3 Trial of Leukemia Treatment

By Exec Edge Editorial Staff

Apollomics Inc. (Nasdaq: APLM) said it completed patient enrollment in its Phase 3 bridging study for uproleselan in Chinese patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

The study, conducted across 20 sites in Greater China, involved 140 adult patients and focused on evaluating the efficacy of uproleselan, an investigational E-selectin antagonist, when combined with standard chemotherapy, it said.

“Uproleselan, as a potent E-selectin antagonist, is the first in this novel mechanism class to be tested in Phase 3 AML studies, and has the potential to transform the care and positively impact the outcomes of relapsed and refractory AML patients,” said Dr. Jianxiang Wang, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Tianjin, China.

